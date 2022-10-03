‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer reveals a new hero taking up the mantle

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment

The trailer of Marvel Studios’ much-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released today. The trailer reveals a lot of new information to be excited for.

Firstly, we get a closer look at Namor (played by Tenoch Huerta), the king of Atlantis. In the trailer, we see M’Baku (Winston Duke) informing his troops that Namor is called ‘K’uk’ulkan’, or ‘the Feathered Serpent God’. Secondly, we get the first-ever glimpse of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams a.k.a Ironheart. As reported earlier, the film will explore newer unknown areas of Wakanda, with major underwater portions as well.

However, the best reveal of the trailer is reserved for the end, when we see a new Black Panther suit. According to multiple reports, it is Shuri (Letitia Wright) who is filling the spot that her brother left. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa or Black Panther in the MCU, passed away in 2020 after suffering from colon cancer. Later, Kevin Fiege, President of Marvel Entertainment, said that they won’t recast the character of T’Challa out of respect for Boseman. Hence, the sequel film also mirrors reality and is set in a world where T’Challa died. Though the details of the same remain mystery as of now, this has also resulted in speculation about who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther. With the trailer revealing the suit, Shuri fans sure seem to be more hopeful that she is the new Black Panther

Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel film, which also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, and Michaela Coel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to be released on November 11.