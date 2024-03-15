‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 confirmed for 2025 with “USS Callister” sequel among six new episodes

March 15, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

In an exciting new announcement, Netflix has confirmed the return of the darkly compelling anthology series, Black Mirror, for its seventh season in 2025. This eagerly awaited installment will feature six gripping episodes, including a highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed sci-fi adventure, “USS Callister.”

The news was unveiled during the Next on Netflix event held at the Picturehouse Central cinema in London. Attendees were treated to a sneak peek of what’s to come, with Netflix teasing, “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.”

Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJmpxEhZH4 — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024

The upcoming episode serves as a follow-up to the memorable season 4 premiere, where Jesse Plemons portrayed the reclusive programmer Robert Daly. Daly’s simulation of a Star Trek-esque adventure within a video game took a dark turn when his digital clones rebelled against him, led by Cristin Milioti’s character, Nanette Cole.

Penned by series creator Charlie Brooker and William Bridges, and directed by Toby Haynes, the episode captivated audiences with its intricate storyline and compelling performances. Brooker, alongside Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones, will continue to serve as executive producers, on the though-provoking dystopian anthology series.