‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 trailer out; a star-studded cast comes together for another trip to dystopia

June 01, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Created by Charlie Brooker, the latest season features five episodes

The Hindu Bureau

Salma Hayek in a still from ‘Black Mirror’ | Photo Credit: @Netflix/YouTube

We had previously reported that the sixth season of Netflix’s hit series Black Mirror is in the making. The new season’s trailer was released by Netflix earlier today. 

Created by Charlie Brooker, the latest season features five episodes. Brooker has written all five of them with stand-up comedian Bisha K Ali sharing writing credits with Brooker on one episode. Ally Pankiw, Sam Miller, John Crowley, Uta Briesewitz and Toby Haynes directed the episodes. 

The cast of season 6 includes Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu and Katherine Rose Morley. Black Mirror Season 6 will stream on Netflix from June 15. 

Here’s the trailer for Black Mirror Season 6...

