‘Black Mirror’ season 6 to premiere in June

April 27, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Zazie Beetz and others headline the comeback season of ‘Black Mirror’

The Hindu Bureau

Aaron Paul in ‘Black Mirror’ season 6

Award-winning anthology series Black Mirror is finally returning for a sixth season, Netflix confirmed with a new teaser.

The series, expanding its compendium of sci-fi and dystopian stories set in the modern age, will stream on the platform from June.

The fifth season of Black Mirror was aired four years ago.

Black Mirror season 6 features several top-rated actors in the cast. These include Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Zazie Beetz, Anjana Vasan, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Himesh Patel and others.

According to a logline quoted by IndieWire, the sixth season of Black Mirror is “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.”

In the 77-second teaser, Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul appears to be inside a spaceship. Other stories seem to revolve around television sets, old-school dial-up connections, and futuristic smartwatches.

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror’s creator and primary writer, has revived the show under his new company Broke and Bones with longtime co-producer Annabel Jones.

