‘Black Mirror’ director Owen Harris joins ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ as lead director

May 08, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

In a fresh development for the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, director Owen Harris, recognized for his work on Black Mirror, has officially joined the project. Known for his directorial prowess in crafting Black Mirror episodes like “Be Right Back” and “San Junipero,” Harris’s involvement marks a significant milestone for the highly anticipated prequel series.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will consist of six episodes, presenting a more compact introduction compared to the initial seasons of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, which comprised 10 episodes each. This abbreviated runtime aligns with the nature of the series, being an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s 160-page novella The Hedge Knight, rather than one of his extensive 900-page epic novels.

Under the creative lead of Martin and Ira Parker as writers and a formidable lineup of executive producers including Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms recently rounding out its principal cast, including Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell in the lead roles

The series is currently slated for a 2025 release

