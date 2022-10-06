'Black Adam' to release a day early in Indian theatres

Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, the DC superhero film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

PTI
October 06, 2022 17:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A special poster announcing the news | Photo Credit: @taran_adarsh/Twitter

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's much-awaited movie Black Adam will make its debut in Indian theatres on October 20, a day earlier than its global release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros India shared the news on Thursday on its social media handle, announcing that the film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in the country on October 20, instead of October 21.

Black Adam is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The movie is written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
World cinema
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app