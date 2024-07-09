BISFF showcases selected short films at Goethe Institut Bengaluru

By Ananya Uthaiah

Script To Screen, an event organised by the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) team was held at Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, Bengaluru recently. The event featured the screening of five short films, produced as part of the earlier Literature to Script competition organised by BISFF. Out of the 48 scripts submitted for the competition, only five were chosen, and these were showcased at the event with its directors present.

Antaranga, directed by Udith Haritas, is a Kannada short film that explores themes of addiction and the effects of communication barriers on family dynamics. It poignantly depicts the challenges of growing up in a dysfunctional family, offering a raw and insightful examination of personal resilience and family relationships.

“This story intrigued me as it focused on the psychological differences within a family. The emotions stirred by the father’s addiction and the impact it had on his family drew me to work on this project and be a part of its production,” said Udith.

Another Kannada production, Neela Neela Teera directed by Prasad Siddheshwar is a beautiful and heartfelt production and follows the journey of a hardworking man employed in a factory far way from home. The cinematography beautifully captures his love for sleep as a means to feel closer to his home, and becomes the focal point of his simple yet profound life. It evokes sympathy and a gentle sense of humour from the audience.

“The process of filmmaking itself is such that it makes you more humble. It saw me overlook personal comfort to allow for different experiences and has given me a chance to read and be exposed to more,” said Prasad when asked about the making of Neela Neela Teera.

This event by BISFF gives budding directors a chance to work on their craft and exert significant creative freedom. “It is a great initiative and a wonderful opportunity for people like us who are just beginning to showcase our work,” said Vignesh Paramasivam whose short film Thunai was screened at over 30 festivals and bagged 23 awards.

“The experience was amazing and interesting as I got to convert my script into an actual movie and this initative made it possible,” said Trupti Kulkarni, director of one of the five shortlisted films, How are you? This Kannada film portrays a woman dealing with the abrupt departure of her partner amidst her struggles. A surprising plot twist at the end redefines the audience’s understanding of the situation, offering a fresh perspective on its experience.

Anas Shereef’s Malayalam short film Change explores the challenges confronted by the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting their ongoing struggle for acceptance in society. The film delves deep into the complexities faced by individuals who often endure mockery and degradation in a world that still considers them outcasts.

“Currently, the short films are accessible only to those who attended screenings at the Goethe Institute and festivals. We do however plan to release them soon for a wider audience to enjoy,” said Nikhil Bharadwaj, festival Coordinator at BISFF.