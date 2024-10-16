ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bird’ trailer: Barry Keoghan stars in Andrea Arnold’s coming-of-age drama

Published - October 16, 2024 01:38 pm IST

The film, which premiered to acclaim at Cannes earlier this year, marks Arnold’s return to narrative filmmaking after a long hiatus

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Bird’ | Photo Credit: MUBI

The first trailer for Bird, Andrea Arnold’s coming-of-age drama, has dropped, with a cast led by Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski, and newcomer Nykiya Adams. The film, which premiered to acclaim at Cannes earlier this year, marks Arnold’s return to narrative filmmaking after a long hiatus.

Bird tells the story of 12-year-old Bailey, played by Adams, whose turbulent home life with her single father, Bug (Keoghan), and brother is turned upside down by the arrival of a mysterious stranger named Bird (Rogowski). Set in the fringes of contemporary society, the film explores themes of family, adolescence, and self-discovery.

Known for launching the careers of unknown actors like Katie Jarvis and Sasha Lane, Arnold once again seems to draw a breakout performance from Adams, with early reviews praising her portrayal of Bailey.

Bird opens in theaters in U.S. theatres on November 8, marks Arnold’s third feature, whose previous works include American Honey and Fish Tank.

