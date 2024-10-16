GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bird’ trailer: Barry Keoghan stars in Andrea Arnold’s coming-of-age drama

The film, which premiered to acclaim at Cannes earlier this year, marks Arnold’s return to narrative filmmaking after a long hiatus

Published - October 16, 2024 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Bird’

A still from ‘Bird’ | Photo Credit: MUBI

The first trailer for Bird, Andrea Arnold’s coming-of-age drama, has dropped, with a cast led by Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski, and newcomer Nykiya Adams. The film, which premiered to acclaim at Cannes earlier this year, marks Arnold’s return to narrative filmmaking after a long hiatus.

‘All We Imagine As Light’ trailer: Payal Kapadia’s poignant exploration of female companionship

Bird tells the story of 12-year-old Bailey, played by Adams, whose turbulent home life with her single father, Bug (Keoghan), and brother is turned upside down by the arrival of a mysterious stranger named Bird (Rogowski). Set in the fringes of contemporary society, the film explores themes of family, adolescence, and self-discovery.

Known for launching the careers of unknown actors like Katie Jarvis and Sasha Lane, Arnold once again seems to draw a breakout performance from Adams, with early reviews praising her portrayal of Bailey.

‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ trailer: Mohammad Rasoulof’s familial descent into paranoia

Bird opens in theaters in U.S. theatres on November 8, marks Arnold’s third feature, whose previous works include American Honey and Fish Tank.

