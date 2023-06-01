‘Biosphere’ trailer: Mark Duplass, Sterling K Brown play last men on Earth in this post-apocalyptic movie

June 01, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming post-apocalyptic dramedy movie Biosphere was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. Headlined by Mark Duplass and Sterling K Brown, the film marks the feature directorial debut of producer Mel Eslyn.

The trailer introduces us to Billy (Duplass) and Ray (Brown), best friends and the last two remaining humans on Earth. Whiling away their time doing household chores and playing video games inside a biosphere, the two soon realise that their days are numbered and that they need to gather hope and find a way to stay alive.

“Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed a domed structure with all the systems necessary to sustain life on a planet that could no longer support it. Their custom biosphere is outfitted with basic necessities and creature comforts that make it possible to retain a sense of what life used to be like. A hydroponic garden provides fresh vegetables and a carefully managed fishpond supplies essential protein. Recently, however, fish have begun dying at an alarming rate. With a mere three fish remaining, Billy and Ray face an ominous future. But life may yet find a way,” reads the plot description.

Biosphere has cinematography by Nathan M Miller, editing by Chris Donlon, and original music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans. The film is set to hit theatres on July 7.

Notably, Eslyn is the president of Mark and Jay Duplass’s banner Duplass Brothers Productions, which also produces Biosphere. Mark will also be seen in the upcoming third season of The Morning Show. Brown, best known for his stellar turn in This Is Us, will be seen in Netflix’s sci-fi epic Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu.