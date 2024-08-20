Biopic on Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced by T-Series

An upcoming biographical movie will chronicle the inspiring journey of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the makers announced on Tuesday, August 20.

The yet-to-be-titled biopic will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, known for Sachin: A Billion Dreams and the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par.

The film is touted as a "grand celebration of Singh’s unparalleled journey and contributions to cricket, capturing the essence of his career, unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, his courageous off-field battles and his subsequent return to cricket in 2012", a press release said.

Singh, who began his career at the age of 13, said he is hoping his life story will inspire people to overcome challenges.

“I’m deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion,” the former India all-rounder said.

Kumar, known for backing blockbuster films such as Drishyam 2, Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kabir Singh and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, said he is excited to bring out the inspiring journey of Singh on the big screen.

“Yuvraj Singh’s life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring.

"I’m thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements,” he said.

The makers are yet to announce the key details about the film, including the director and cast.

