‘Billions’: Bobby Axelrod returns in the trailer of seventh and final season

July 07, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The trailer of the seventh and final season of Billions was released by Showtime on Friday. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India in August.

Billions is headlined by Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, and the final season also sees the return of Damian Lewis as fan-favourite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod. David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins are also part of the cast.

The trailer opens with the grand reveal of hedge-fund kingpin Bobby’s return to the game; “America, the land of the free, opportunity and self-determination but you can’t escape your enemies, because I’m back now and I’m wide awake,” says Bobby upon his return. And now US District Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) has more than one menace to deal with. Mike Wagner (Costabile) visits Bobby, Rhoades marches on, and Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) gears up for a presidential run.

“In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world,” reads the plot description of the final season.

The good news for the fans of the show is that Showtime, as previously announced, is expanding the Billions universe with many projects, all executive produced by Billions showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien

Created by Koppelman, Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the show premiered in January 2016 and went on to become the longest-running show on Showtime. Koppelman, Levien, and Beth Schacter currently serve as showrunners and executive producers. April Taylor and Mike Harrop also serve as executive producers on the final season.

