Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell make Oscars history as the youngest duo to win two Academy Awards

The singer-songwriting duo previously won their first Oscar in the same category for Best Original Song

March 11, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish accept the Best Original Song award

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish accept the Best Original Song award | Photo Credit: KEVIN WINTER

In a remarkable feat, siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have etched their names in Hollywood history as the youngest individuals to win two Academy Awards each.

At ages 22 and 26, respectively, Eilish and O’Connell secured their second Oscars, both wins from the coveted Best Original Song category.

Their latest victory came with the haunting melody “What Was I Made For?” featured in Barbie.” This accomplishment follows their win just two years prior for the titular track of “No Time To Die,” solidifying their songwriting prowess.

“What Was I Made For?” emerged victorious amidst stiff competition, edging out contenders like “I’m Just Ken” from the same film, and tracks from other movies including, American Symphony, Flamin’ Hot and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Though the duo’s enchanting performance of “What Was I Made For?” during the Oscar ceremony captivated audiences, it seems Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson’s hilarious performace of the also-nominated, “I’m Just Ken” stole the show and won the audience’s hearts as people’s champion.

This success adds to the winning duo’s recent accolades, with the song also clinching top honors at the Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Eilish’s also became the first individual born in the 21st century to claim an Academy Award.

