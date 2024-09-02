GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Billa Ranga Baasha’: Kichcha Sudeep teams up with Anup Bhandari and ‘HanuMan’ producers for magnum opus

Director Anup Bhandari had previously directed ‘Vikrant Rona’ with Sudeep, who is currently awaiting the release of ‘Max’

Published - September 02, 2024 12:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Billa Ranga Baasha.

Billa Ranga Baasha. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari have teamed up for Billa Ranga Baasha. The pan-Indian magnum opus will be produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy under the banner Primeshow Entertainment. The production house had bankrolled HanuMan, the blockbuster Telugu film starring Tejja Sajja and directed by Prashanth Varma.

‘Max’ teaser: Sudeep-starrer promises an intense action entertainer

Anup had previously made the action thriller Vikrant Rona (2022) with Sudeep. The film was announced on the account of Sudeep’s birthday on Monday (September 02, 2024). The makers released a concept video which introduces the story set in future. Set in 2209 AD, the Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower, and the Taj Mahal are all destroyed and one man seems to have conquered everything.

“Niranjan Reddy wanted to collaborate with me after Vikrant Rona and we met before during the post production of HanuMan. When I told that my next will also be with Kichcha Sudeep and narrated the premise of Billa Ranga Baasha and the world it is set, he was thrilled. They wanted to mount their next project on a big scale,” said Anup Bhandari.

ALSO READ:Sudeep returns to direction after ten years

Meanwhile, Sudeep is awaiting the release of Max. Directed by Vijay Karthikeya, the film is produced by Kalaippui S Thanu’s V Creations and Sudeep’s Kichcha Creations. Sharath Lohitashwa, Sunil and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar play important roles in the film.

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

