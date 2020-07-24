‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ trailer: Keanu Reeves’ new sci-fi comedy is a laugh riot

Upcoming comedy flick Bill & Ted Face the Music starring Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves has released a new trailer, and the franchise is funnier than ever.
The third film in the successful franchise will now be released both in theaters and on-demand on September 1, as per reports. Bill & Ted 3 will follow the two time-traveling best friends as they set out on an epic adventure to save the world.
Actors Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves reprising their respective roles as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan, and are now failed singers who have to come up with a song (from the future) to save mankind. Will they succeed?
The movie is directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.
