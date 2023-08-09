HamberMenu
Bill Maher calls ‘Barbie’ a “preachy, man-hating” film

‘Barbie’ is currently the second highest-grossing film of 2023 after ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

August 09, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bill Maher

Bill Maher | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Famous television host, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher has lashed out at Barbie, calling it “preachy” and “man-hating.” The veteran took to Twitter to share his views on Greta Gerwig’s latest film which has crossed the one billion dollars mark at the global box office.

Maher called the film a “Zombie Lie”, a term from his Real Time with Bill Maher show that’s defined as “political statements that are definitively proven wrong and yet refuse to die.”

He also pointed out that Barbie’s parent company Mattel’s board of directors consists of five women and six men instead of 12 white men as portrayed in the film. He wrapped up the tweet by saying, “Truth is, I’m not the one who’s out of step—I’m living in the year we’re living in. Barbie is fun, I enjoyed it—but it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don’t go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill—just staying true to CURRENT reality.”

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie features an ensemble cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film received positive reviews from critics and is currently the second highest-grossing film of 2023 after The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

