Bill Hader’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4

March 08, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The series also stars Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Barry’ | Photo Credit: @HBO/YouTube

HBO’s Barry, starring Bill Hader, is all set for the premiere of its fourth season. It’s now known that the series will be wrapped up this season. The final season, which debuts on April 16, will consist of eight episodes.

In a statement released by the makers, Hader said, “It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion.”

While the third season of Barry returned after a three-year delay owing to the pandemic, the fourth season was confirmed in May 2022. Interestingly, HBO’s Succession is also coming to an end. The series will also conclude with its fourth season which will premiere later this month.

Barry, also starring Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby, was co-created by Hader and Alec Berg.

