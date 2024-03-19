GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bill Hader to voice ‘The Cat in the Hat’ for upcoming Warner Bros animated adaptation

Bill Hader is set to lend his voice to the mischievous feline character in an upcoming animated adaptation of Dr. Seus’s beloved tale.

March 19, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bill Hader as The Cat in the Hat in an SNL skit

Bill Hader as The Cat in the Hat in an SNL skit | Photo Credit: YouTube/SaturdayNightLive

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises have officially unveiled this star-studded cast for the project, slated to hit theaters on March 6, 2026. While the book enjoys timeless popularity among children, its previous live-action adaptation in 2003, starring Mike Myers, failed to impress critics and audiences alike.

Bill Hader is set to voice the iconic titular character. Joining him in the vocal ensemble are Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, and Paula Pell.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, with Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern producing, the animated version promises a fresh take on the whimsical story. Set in a new town, the film follows the adventures of The Cat as he brings joy to a pair of siblings grappling with change.

The Cat in the Hat marks the beginning of a partnership between Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, with high expectations for future animated projects. Susan Brandt, CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, lauded the collaboration, emphasizing the commitment to capturing the essence of Dr. Seuss’ imagination for a new generation of fans.

