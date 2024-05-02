Biju Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu to star in ‘Rorschach’ maker’s next

May 02, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Malayalam stars Biju Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu are all set to headline an upcoming film helmed by Rorschach-director Nisam Basheer.

Billed as a satirical comedy-thriller, the film will have a screenplay written by Sameer Abdul, who earlier wrote the screenplay of Nisam’s Rorschach.

Other details regarding the film’s plot, cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Nisam made his debut with the 2019 Asif Ali-starrer Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha. However, it was 2022’s psychological thriller film Rorschach, starring superstar Mammootty as an anti-hero on a quest for revenge, that turned out to be a breakout film for the director.

Last year, Nisam announced that he was teaming up with actor Dileep and Suraj Venjaramoodu for a film with a screenplay by Sameer Abdul. However, there hasn’t been any update regarding the project as of now.

Dhyan has had a spree of releases, including Varshangalkku Shesham and Malayalee From India, and the actor will be seen next in Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir-starrer Nadikarand Anand Sreebala, co-starring Arjun Ashokan and Aparna Das, among others.

Meanwhile, apart from Nisam’s film, Suraj and Biju are also sharing the screen in Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayan of Maradona fame.

Suraj also has Suresh Gopi-starrer Varaham, Asif Ali-starrer Adios Amigo, Kunchacko Boban’s Grrr, and Madhuvidhuamong other films in various stages of production. The actor is also set to make his Tamil debut with Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran.

Biju Menon, who has Thalavan, co-starring Asif Ali, and Kadha Innuvare coming up, is all set to make a comeback to Tamil cinema after 14 years with Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with AR Murugadoss.

