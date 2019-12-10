‘Bigil’ tops 2019 Twitter India trends, as Vijay, Atlee and Archana Kalpathi also feature in lists

On Tuesday, Twitter released data accumulating the best of 2019 from the micro-blogging site, and it was Kollywood actor Vijay’s Bigil which came up trumps, featuring on quite a lists: The top 10 ‘Most Tweeted about hastags in India’, the most retweeted tweet in entertainment was the ‘#Bigil’ tweet from Vijay’s official handle @actorvijay, while creative producer of the film Archana Kalpathi and director Atlee are along among the top female and male entertainment handles in India.

From #chandrayaan2, to #diwali and #eidmubarak - 2019 was a year for celebrations on Twitter in India. Here are the top most Tweeted about hashtags in 2019 #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/as1791mPzv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

Vijay’s #Bigil tweet also became the post that received the most retweets with comments.

Meanwhile, topping the list of Twitter India’s most tweeted hashtags are the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Chadrayaan 2, CWC’19, Pulwama, Article 370 among which Bigil grabs the sixth place. AvengersEndGame is the only other movie-related hashtag on the list.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha occupies first place on the Indian female entertainers list, while others like Lata Mangeshkar, Kajal Aggarwal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sunny Leone are also part of it.

These women topped the entertainment charts #ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/sxR7AW9b5y — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan tops the male entertainers list, which also stars Vijay, A.R. Rahman, Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Babu among others.

Bigil was a Deepavali release and huge blockbuster across the country, becoming one of Vijay’s most profitable ventures. The film, that was revealed to be made on a budget of ₹180 crores will also be released in China in a few months, stated Archana Kalpathi in an earlier interview with The Hindu.