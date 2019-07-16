Song from Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ leaked online

Barely a week after it was announced that actor Vijay would turn singer for composer A.R. Rahman in the upcoming film Bigil with the song Verithanam, the team has been hit by controversy — with a sudden song leak.

The song in question is not Verithanam but seems to be Singa Penne sung by A.R. Rahman himself. The leaked audio clip is reported to have been recorded at a shooting spot in Chennai on Tuesday where Vijay and Nayantara were both present with director Atlee.

Within minutes, the #Bigil hashtag was trending nationally at number one on Twitter, with the audio clip of A.R. Rahman’s voice shared by several fans, with several more requesting the former to not sabotage the album before release.

It remains to be seen if the official version of Singa Penne will now be released as a single by the production team after the leak.

Bigil, whose first look created a sensation online, means ‘whistle’ in colloquial Tamil. The film is said to be a sports drama, in which Vijay plays a football coach, with a supporting cast of Nayantara, Vivek, Kathir of Pariyerum Perumal fame, Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar.