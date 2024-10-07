‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 8: Here is the full list of contestants

For the first time since its inception, Bigg Boss Tamil has had a new host. Vijay Sethupathi replaced Kamal Haasan in the inaugural episode of the eighth season of the reality show.
The daily episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 will be aired on Vijay TV while the viewers can also watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar. On the opening day of the show on Sunday (October 06, 2024), 18 contestants entered the house.
Here is the full list of contestants taking part in the eighth season of Bigg Boss Tamil:
Sunitha Gogoi - Dancer and actor
Ravindar Chandrasekaran - Filmmaker
Deepak Dinakar - Anchor and actor
Ananthi Iyyappan - Radio Jockey and Actor
Ranjith - Actor
Sathya SK - Actor
Muthu Kumaran - Influencer
Soundariya Nanjundan - Actor
Tharshika - Actor
Darsha Gupta - Actor
Sachana Namidass - Actor
VJ Vishal - Video Jockey
Anshitha Akbarsha - Actor
Jeffrey Gana -Singer
Arnav -Actor
Jacqueline - Anchor and Actor
Pavithra Janani - Actor
Arun Prashanth - Actor
Published - October 07, 2024 12:23 pm IST