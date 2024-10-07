GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 8: Here is the full list of contestants

Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the latest edition of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ has 18 contestants

Updated - October 07, 2024 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Sethupathi in the promotional video of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 8.

Vijay Sethupathi in the promotional video of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 8. | Photo Credit: Vijay Television/YouTube

For the first time since its inception, Bigg Boss Tamil has had a new host. Vijay Sethupathi replaced Kamal Haasan in the inaugural episode of the eighth season of the reality show.

The daily episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 will be aired on Vijay TV while the viewers can also watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar. On the opening day of the show on Sunday (October 06, 2024), 18 contestants entered the house.

Here is the full list of contestants taking part in the eighth season of Bigg Boss Tamil:

Sunitha Gogoi - Dancer and actor

Ravindar Chandrasekaran - Filmmaker

Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Ravindar Chandrasekaran | Photo Credit: ravindarchandrasekaran/Instagram

Deepak Dinakar - Anchor and actor

Ananthi Iyyappan - Radio Jockey and Actor

Ananthi Iyyappan

Ananthi Iyyappan | Photo Credit: ananthi_rj/Instagram

Ranjith - Actor

Sathya SK - Actor

Sathya S K

Sathya S K | Photo Credit: sathya_actor/Instagram

Muthu Kumaran - Influencer

Soundariya Nanjundan - Actor

Soundariya Nanjundan

Soundariya Nanjundan | Photo Credit: soundariya_nanjundan/Instagram

Tharshika - Actor

Darsha Gupta - Actor

Sachana Namidass - Actor

VJ Vishal - Video Jockey

Anshitha Akbarsha - Actor

Anshitha Akbarsha

Anshitha Akbarsha | Photo Credit: @anshithaanji_offil/Instagram

Jeffrey Gana -Singer

Arnav -Actor

Jacqueline - Anchor and Actor

Pavithra Janani - Actor

Pavithra Janani

Pavithra Janani | Photo Credit: pavithra.janani/Instagram

Arun Prashanth - Actor

Published - October 07, 2024 12:23 pm IST

