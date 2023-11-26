HamberMenu
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar allegedly attacked by Pradeep Antony supporter

The actor and ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant alleged that the man attacked her for supporting the Red Card that was issued to evict Pradeep Antony in the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show

November 26, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vanitha Vijaykumar and Pradeep Antony

Vanitha Vijaykumar and Pradeep Antony | Photo Credit: The Hindu and @TheDhaadiBoy/Twitter

Actor and ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar on Saturday night was allegedly attacked by a man who claimed to be a supporter of actor Pradeep Antony, the evicted contestant of the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7.

Vanitha took to her X account on Sunday morning to share her ordeal along with a picture of her bruised face. In a series of tweets, the actor said that a mysterious man attacked her for supporting the Red Card that was issued recently to evict Pradeep in the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show.

Pradeep, an actor known for his roles in Vaazhl and Aruvi, was evicted from the show citing his presence threatened the safety of the female participants in the house. The eviction erupted in a controversy and social media has been divided on whether Pradeep deserved the Red Card.

Vanitha, whose daughter Jovika is a participant in the ongoing season, has been sharing her opinions on the day-to-day happenings inside the Bigg Boss House and the actor has famously been in support of Pradeep’s eviction.

In her tweet thread, Vanitha stated that she hadn’t reported the incident to the police due to her lack of trust in the process. However, in a latest tweet, the actor has stated that she is “taking necessary actions.” More details are awaited.

