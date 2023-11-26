Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar allegedly attacked by Pradeep Antony supporter

November 26, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Actor and ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar on Saturday night was allegedly attacked by a man who claimed to be a supporter of actor Pradeep Antony, the evicted contestant of the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7.

Vanitha took to her X account on Sunday morning to share her ordeal along with a picture of her bruised face. In a series of tweets, the actor said that a mysterious man attacked her for supporting the Red Card that was issued recently to evict Pradeep in the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show.

Brutally attacked by god knows who ! A so called #PradeepAntony supporter. Finished my #BiggBossTamil7 review and had dinner and walked down to my car i parked in my sister sowmyas house was dark and a man appeared from nowhere and said red card kudukreengala — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) November 26, 2023

Pradeep, an actor known for his roles in Vaazhl and Aruvi, was evicted from the show citing his presence threatened the safety of the female participants in the house. The eviction erupted in a controversy and social media has been divided on whether Pradeep deserved the Red Card.

Vanitha, whose daughter Jovika is a participant in the ongoing season, has been sharing her opinions on the day-to-day happenings inside the Bigg Boss House and the actor has famously been in support of Pradeep’s eviction.

Bravely posting my attack . #BiggBoss7Tamil is just a game show on tv . I don't deserve to go thru this pic.twitter.com/X6rI8io4GB — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) November 26, 2023

In her tweet thread, Vanitha stated that she hadn’t reported the incident to the police due to her lack of trust in the process. However, in a latest tweet, the actor has stated that she is “taking necessary actions.” More details are awaited.

I thank everyone for your care and support so many calls and messages. I feel loved thank you, it was dark and I hardly could see anything its an old building and no proper security system in place. But taking necessary action. One request to few don't spread hate .. spread love — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) November 26, 2023