‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 7: Here is the full list of contestants

Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ has 18 contestants

October 02, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan | Photo Credit: @disneyplusHSTam/YouTube

Bigg Boss Tamil is back, and the seventh season of Vijay Television’s hit reality show was launched with a special opening ceremony yesterday with Kamal Haasan returning as the show host. Unlike the previous seasons, the new one, instead of one Bigg Boss house, will feature two. 

The inaugural episode saw the 18 contestants — who range from actors and social media influencers to models and choreographers — introduce themselves on stage and enter the Bigg Boss house. 

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 daily episodes will be telecasted on Star Vijay while the viewers can also watch the 24/7 live stream of the houses on Disney+Hotstar.

Here is the full list of contestants taking part in the seventh season of Bigg Boss Tamil :

Cool Suresh - Actor

Cool Suresh

Cool Suresh | Photo Credit: @actorcoolsureshcool/Instagram

Poornima Ravi - Aspiring actor

Saravana Vickram - Actor

Raveena Daha - Actor

Raveena Daha

Raveena Daha | Photo Credit: @im_raveena_daha/Instagram

Vijay - Dancer and choreographer

Maya Krishnan - Theatre artist and actor

Maya Krishnan

Maya Krishnan | Photo Credit: @mayaskrishnan/Instagram

Nixen - Rapper

Vinusha Devi - Actor

Yugendran Vasudevan - Singer and actor

Yugendran Vasudevan

Yugendran Vasudevan | Photo Credit: @yugendranvasudevan/Instagram

Manichandra - Dance choreographer

Akshaya Udayakumar - Actor

Vichitra - Actor

Vichitra 

Vichitra  | Photo Credit: @vichu_90/Instagram

Jovika Vijaykumar - Daughter of actor and ex-contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar

Aishu - Sister of dancer and ex-contestant Amir

Bava Chelladurai - Writer and actor

Bava Chelladurai

Bava Chelladurai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vishu Vijay - Actor

Ananya S Rao - Model and dancer

Pradeep Antony - Actor

Pradeep Antony

Pradeep Antony | Photo Credit: @TheDhaadiBoy/Twitter

