‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 7: Here is the full list of contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil is back, and the seventh season of Vijay Television’s hit reality show was launched with a special opening ceremony yesterday with Kamal Haasan returning as the show host. Unlike the previous seasons, the new one, instead of one Bigg Boss house, will feature two.
The inaugural episode saw the 18 contestants — who range from actors and social media influencers to models and choreographers — introduce themselves on stage and enter the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 daily episodes will be telecasted on Star Vijay while the viewers can also watch the 24/7 live stream of the houses on Disney+Hotstar.
Here is the full list of contestants taking part in the seventh season of Bigg Boss Tamil :
Cool Suresh - Actor
Poornima Ravi - Aspiring actor
Saravana Vickram - Actor
Raveena Daha - Actor
Vijay - Dancer and choreographer
Maya Krishnan - Theatre artist and actor
Nixen - Rapper
Vinusha Devi - Actor
Yugendran Vasudevan - Singer and actor
Manichandra - Dance choreographer
Akshaya Udayakumar - Actor
Vichitra - Actor
Jovika Vijaykumar - Daughter of actor and ex-contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar
Aishu - Sister of dancer and ex-contestant Amir
Bava Chelladurai - Writer and actor
Vishu Vijay - Actor
Ananya S Rao - Model and dancer
Pradeep Antony - Actor
