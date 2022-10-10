‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 6: Here is the full list of contestants

Kamal Haasan from a promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 | Photo Credit: Vijay Television

The sixth season of Vijay Television’s hit reality show Bigg Boss Tamil was launched with a special opening ceremony yesterday. Kamal Haasan returned as the show host and welcomed twenty new contestants who will be residing at the redesigned Bigg Boss House for over 100 days to win the title.

The inaugural episode saw the contestants — who range from actors, YouTubers, and social media influencers to video jockeys, singers and choreographers — introduce themselves on stage and enter the Bigg Boss house. The winner of this season in a few months’ time will take over the title from Season 5’s Raju Jeyamohan.

Daily episodes from Bigg Boss Tamil will be telecast on Star Vijay and on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers can also watch a 24/7 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is the full list of contestants taking part in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil :

GP Muthu - YouTuber

Shivin Ganesan - Model and IT Professional

Azeem - Television actor

Asal - Singer and Rap artist

Robert Master - Actor and Dance choreographer

Aysha - Television actor

Sheriina - Actor and Model

Manikanta Rajesh - Television personality

Rachitha Mahalakshmi - Television actor

Janany - Tamil newsreader from Sri Lanka

Vikraman - Actor and Politician

ADK (Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam) - Singer and record producer from Sri Lanka

Amudhavan - Actor and Comedian

Queency - Television actor

Shanthi - Actor and Dance choreographer

VJ Kathirravan - Actor and Video jockey

Maheswari Chanakyan - Actor and Video jockey

Nivaa - Television actor and Model

Ram Ramasamy - Actor, Video jockey, Model and Cricketer

Dhanalakshmi - TikTok celebrity