‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 6: Here is the full list of contestants

Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ has 20 contestants

The Hindu Bureau
October 10, 2022 13:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan from a promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 | Photo Credit: Vijay Television

The sixth season of Vijay Television’s hit reality show Bigg Boss Tamil was launched with a special opening ceremony yesterday. Kamal Haasan returned as the show host and welcomed twenty new contestants who will be residing at the redesigned Bigg Boss House for over 100 days to win the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural episode saw the contestants — who range from actors, YouTubers, and social media influencers to video jockeys, singers and choreographers — introduce themselves on stage and enter the Bigg Boss house. The winner of this season in a few months’ time will take over the title from Season 5’s Raju Jeyamohan.

Daily episodes from Bigg Boss Tamil will be telecast on Star Vijay and on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers can also watch a 24/7 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is the full list of contestants taking part in the sixth season of  Bigg Boss Tamil :

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

GP Muthu - YouTuber

Shivin Ganesan - Model and IT Professional

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Azeem - Television actor

Asal - Singer and Rap artist

Robert Master - Actor and Dance choreographer

Aysha - Television actor

Sheriina - Actor and Model

Manikanta Rajesh - Television personality

Rachitha Mahalakshmi - Television actor

Janany - Tamil newsreader from Sri Lanka

Vikraman - Actor and Politician

ADK (Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam) - Singer and record producer from Sri Lanka

Amudhavan - Actor and Comedian

Queency - Television actor

Shanthi - Actor and Dance choreographer

VJ Kathirravan - Actor and Video jockey

Maheswari Chanakyan - Actor and Video jockey

Nivaa - Television actor and Model

Ram Ramasamy -  Actor, Video jockey, Model and Cricketer

Dhanalakshmi - TikTok celebrity

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
television
reality shows
Tamil cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app