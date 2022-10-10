‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 6: Here is the full list of contestants

The sixth season of Vijay Television’s hit reality show Bigg Boss Tamil was launched with a special opening ceremony yesterday. Kamal Haasan returned as the show host and welcomed twenty new contestants who will be residing at the redesigned Bigg Boss House for over 100 days to win the title.
ADVERTISEMENT
The inaugural episode saw the contestants — who range from actors, YouTubers, and social media influencers to video jockeys, singers and choreographers — introduce themselves on stage and enter the Bigg Boss house. The winner of this season in a few months’ time will take over the title from Season 5’s Raju Jeyamohan.
Daily episodes from Bigg Boss Tamil will be telecast on Star Vijay and on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers can also watch a 24/7 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Here is the full list of contestants taking part in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil :
ADVERTISEMENT
GP Muthu - YouTuber
Shivin Ganesan - Model and IT Professional
-
-
-
Other States
Election Commission freezes Shiv Sena symbol, name
Azeem - Television actor
Asal - Singer and Rap artist
Robert Master - Actor and Dance choreographer
Aysha - Television actor
Sheriina - Actor and Model
Manikanta Rajesh - Television personality
Rachitha Mahalakshmi - Television actor
Janany - Tamil newsreader from Sri Lanka
Vikraman - Actor and Politician
ADK (Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam) - Singer and record producer from Sri Lanka
Amudhavan - Actor and Comedian
Queency - Television actor
Shanthi - Actor and Dance choreographer
VJ Kathirravan - Actor and Video jockey
Maheswari Chanakyan - Actor and Video jockey
Nivaa - Television actor and Model
Ram Ramasamy - Actor, Video jockey, Model and Cricketer
Dhanalakshmi - TikTok celebrity