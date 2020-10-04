‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 4 first look: Kamal Haasan returns, new changes to house

Kamal Haasan returns to host the new season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’

04 October 2020 13:48 IST

A house based on a pop-art theme welcomes the contestants who enter the reality show today

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to launch today.

Hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the new season of the reality show is much anticipated as it’s happening in the COVID-era, with plenty of extra precautions taken to ensure the safety of the contestants.

While the list of participants this season hasn’t been confirmed yet, Star Vijay has revealed information on a few changes to the Bigg Boss house.

“While designing the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 house, the idea was to make it as bright and cheerful and happy as possible, which led the channel to believe that creating a house based on a pop-art theme would be the best route to choose,” reads an official statement.

The kitchen area inside the house

This is the first time that the show will celebrate Diwali, Christmas and New Year during its run. The garden area, the entrance, the washroom, the bedrooms, the living room and the kitchen have been designed to create a sense of happiness and celebration in the minds of the audience.

The dining area for the contestants

In the past few seasons, there was always only one entrance to the washroom area. This time, a new pathway connecting the washroom area to the main house has created a new seating area.

The ‘Jail’ has always been a sore point of discussion with the housemates from the previous seasons. This time, there will be a jail, but it will not be the one seen in previous seasons.

Another change is that the entire house will not be available for use to the housemates when they enter on launch night.

New design changes inside the ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ house

Names of several actors, TV show hosts, dancers and VJs have been speculated to be part of the show in the build-up, with many hoping to emulate the likes of Oviya, Yashika Aannand, Mugen Rao, Harish Kalyan, Raiza Wilson and others in achieving success in Kollywood after being part of the reality program.

Kamal Haasan

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 launches on October 4, Sunday 6 pm, and new episodes will be aired every Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm on Star Vijay