‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ fame Raju Jeyamohan to debut as hero in ‘Bun Butter Jam’

Written and directed by Raghav Mirdath, the film features Aadhya Prasad and Bhavya Trikha as the female leads

Published - July 02, 2024 02:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Raju Jeyamohan; poster of ‘Bun Butter Jam’

Raju Jeyamohan; poster of ‘Bun Butter Jam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor and television host Raju Jeyamohan, best known for winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, is set to debut as a hero in an upcoming film titled Bun Butter Jam. The makers announced the news on Tuesday on the occasion of Raju’s 32nd birthday.

Bun Butter Jam is written and directed by Raghav Mirdath, who previously directed Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham. Said to be a drama that offers a hilarious perspective on the Gen Z romance, the film features Aadhya Prasad and Bhavya Trikha as the female leads.

Raju Jeyamohan on his ‘Bigg Boss’ journey and winning the title

Bun Butter Jam is a story about Gen Z youth who learn to stay calm and face the present with a smile instead of swinging between the burdens of past pain and fears about the future,” reads a press release from the makers.

The cast of the film also features Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Charlie, Michael Thangadurai, and VJ Pappu among others. With music scored by Nivas K Prasanna, the upcoming film has cinematography by Babu Kumar IE and editing by John Abraham.

Currently in its final schedule of shooting, Bun Butter Jam is produced by Suresh Subramanian of Rain of Arrows Entertainment.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

