Bigg Boss Tamil attracted most eyeballs on Disney+ Hotstar

23 January 2021 16:12 IST

Mahesh Babu’s films dubbed in Tamil are most watched on the OTT platform

It is not Bhoomi and it is not Mulan, nor is it one of the n-number of highly-rated TV series and films streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, but it is Bigg Boss Tamil that commanded the highest viewership on the digital platform.

In a statement, the OTT platform said that Chennai recorded the highest entertainment consumption among all Indian cities in its data survey “with 73% viewership”. “Bigg Boss Tamil was the top watched show in Tamil Nadu. Season 4 of Bigg Boss Tamil recorded 42% viewership,” the statement adds.

Almost 40% out of the 73% viewership are female customers. Coimbatore is the next city that records most viewership following Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

Cooku with Comali is the second most watched show on the platform in Tamil Nadu following Bigg Boss. Interestingly, Telugu dubbed films seem to have a dedicated audience in Tamil Nadu; dubbed films featuring Mahesh Babu, in particular, seems to be a crowd favourite — Tamil-dubbed versions of Maharshi (2019) and Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) were most watched last year.

“There is a surge in demand for vernacular content and it is our endeavour to meet the evolving needs of consumers for diverse and engaging content,” the statement quotes a spokesperson as saying.