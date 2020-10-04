‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’: Here is the full list of contestants
From actors Ramya Pandian and Jithan Ramesh to singer Velmurugan and model Samyuktha, these 16 contestants will take part in the fourth season of the reality show
The fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil is underway.
Hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the new season of the reality show is staged in the COVID-era, with plenty of new design changes and extra precautions taken to ensure the safety of the contestants. This season sees a variety of actors, TV stars, models, singers and social media influencers enter the house to take on a gamut of tasks over the course of the next 100 days.
Here is the full list of participants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4:
Shivani Narayanan - Television actor | Social media influencer
Ramya Pandian - Movie actor | Reality show contestant
Aari Arujunan - Film actor
Gabriella - Movie actor | reality show contestant | dancer
Bala - Model
Sanam Shetty - Beauty pageant winner | model
Anitha Sampath - News reader/ anchor
Nisha - Television actor | comedian
Rio - Film and TV actor
Jithan Ramesh - Film actor
Suresh Chakravarthi - Film and TV actor
Velmurugan - Film folk singer
Rekha - Film actor
Som - Model | Aspiring actor
Aajeedh - Singer and reality show winner
Samyuktha - Model | Beauty pageant winner
Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 will be aired every Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm on Star Vijay