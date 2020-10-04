‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’: Here is the full list of contestants

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 4 contestants: Actors Aari Arjunan and Ramya Pandian

04 October 2020 23:50 IST

From actors Ramya Pandian and Jithan Ramesh to singer Velmurugan and model Samyuktha, these 16 contestants will take part in the fourth season of the reality show

The fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil is underway.

Hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the new season of the reality show is staged in the COVID-era, with plenty of new design changes and extra precautions taken to ensure the safety of the contestants. This season sees a variety of actors, TV stars, models, singers and social media influencers enter the house to take on a gamut of tasks over the course of the next 100 days.

Here is the full list of participants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4:

Advertising

Advertising

Shivani Narayanan - Television actor | Social media influencer

Ramya Pandian - Movie actor | Reality show contestant

Aari Arujunan - Film actor

Gabriella - Movie actor | reality show contestant | dancer

Bala - Model

Sanam Shetty - Beauty pageant winner | model

Anitha Sampath - News reader/ anchor

Nisha - Television actor | comedian

Rio - Film and TV actor

Jithan Ramesh - Film actor

Suresh Chakravarthi - Film and TV actor

Velmurugan - Film folk singer

Rekha - Film actor

Som - Model | Aspiring actor

Aajeedh - Singer and reality show winner

Samyuktha - Model | Beauty pageant winner

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 will be aired every Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm on Star Vijay