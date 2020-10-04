‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’: Here is the full list of contestants

The fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil is underway.
Hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the new season of the reality show is staged in the COVID-era, with plenty of new design changes and extra precautions taken to ensure the safety of the contestants. This season sees a variety of actors, TV stars, models, singers and social media influencers enter the house to take on a gamut of tasks over the course of the next 100 days.
Here is the full list of participants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4:
Shivani Narayanan - Television actor | Social media influencer
Ramya Pandian - Movie actor | Reality show contestant
Aari Arujunan - Film actor
Gabriella - Movie actor | reality show contestant | dancer
Bala - Model
Sanam Shetty - Beauty pageant winner | model
Anitha Sampath - News reader/ anchor
Nisha - Television actor | comedian
Rio - Film and TV actor
Jithan Ramesh - Film actor
Suresh Chakravarthi - Film and TV actor
Velmurugan - Film folk singer
Rekha - Film actor
Som - Model | Aspiring actor
Aajeedh - Singer and reality show winner
Samyuktha - Model | Beauty pageant winner
Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 will be aired every Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm on Star Vijay