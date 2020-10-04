Movies

‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’: Here is the full list of contestants

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 4 contestants: Actors Aari Arjunan and Ramya Pandian  

The fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil is underway.

Hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the new season of the reality show is staged in the COVID-era, with plenty of new design changes and extra precautions taken to ensure the safety of the contestants. This season sees a variety of actors, TV stars, models, singers and social media influencers enter the house to take on a gamut of tasks over the course of the next 100 days.

Here is the full list of participants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4:

Shivani Narayanan - Television actor | Social media influencer

Ramya Pandian - Movie actor | Reality show contestant

Aari Arujunan - Film actor

Gabriella - Movie actor | reality show contestant | dancer

Bala - Model

Sanam Shetty - Beauty pageant winner | model

Anitha Sampath - News reader/ anchor

Nisha - Television actor | comedian

Rio - Film and TV actor

Jithan Ramesh - Film actor

Suresh Chakravarthi - Film and TV actor

Velmurugan - Film folk singer

Rekha - Film actor

Som - Model | Aspiring actor

Aajeedh - Singer and reality show winner

Samyuktha - Model | Beauty pageant winner

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 will be aired every Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm on Star Vijay

