GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand premiere kicks off with new host Anil Kapoor

Several contestants have already made their entrance into the Bigg Boss house including actor Sana Makbul, social media sensation Vada Pav Girl, and actor Ranveer Shorey

Published - June 22, 2024 01:33 pm IST

ANI
Actor Anil Kapoor at the launch of Bigg Boss OTT 3, in Mumbai.

Actor Anil Kapoor at the launch of Bigg Boss OTT 3, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is currently underway, featuring a fresh and exciting change: Anil Kapoor as the new host. Anil Kapoor began the reality show with an electrifying dance performance, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating season.

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Several contestants have already made their entrance into the Bigg Boss house including actor Sana Makbul, social media sensation Vada Pav Girl, actor Ranveer Shorey, influencer Love Kataria, model Shivani Kumari, and TikTok star Vishal Pandey. Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.

ALSO READ:Grateful to judiciary for allowing release of ‘Maharaj’: YRF after Gujarat HC lifts stay order

However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season. In a recent press conference, Anil Kapoor spoke about his new role as the host of the show. “Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless,” Anil Kapoor said.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.