Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand premiere kicks off with new host Anil Kapoor

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is currently underway, featuring a fresh and exciting change: Anil Kapoor as the new host. Anil Kapoor began the reality show with an electrifying dance performance, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating season.

Several contestants have already made their entrance into the Bigg Boss house including actor Sana Makbul, social media sensation Vada Pav Girl, actor Ranveer Shorey, influencer Love Kataria, model Shivani Kumari, and TikTok star Vishal Pandey. Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.

However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season. In a recent press conference, Anil Kapoor spoke about his new role as the host of the show. “Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless,” Anil Kapoor said.