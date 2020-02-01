‘Bigg Boss’ Mahat Raghavendra ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Prachi Mishra

Kollywood actor Mahat Raghavendra, known for his roles in films like Ajith’s Mankatha and Vijay's Jilla, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Prachi Mishra.

Prachi, a former Miss India and Mahat have been a couple for a long time, and got engaged last year. Mahat rose to fame after taking part in the Tamil version of Bigg Boss that also included fellow contestants like Yashika Aannand (with whom he’s currently acting in a film) and Aishwarya Dutta.

Social media was filled with pictures of the couple, as celebrities like STR, who is Mahat’s close friend, attended the ceremony to wish the newly-married husband and wife.

Mahat took to his Instagram yesterday, to share a photo collage revealing that their wedding would take place on February 1.

He wrote, “When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all- learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think that we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU”.