‘Bigg Boss’ Losliya Mariyanesan is Harbhajan Singh’s heroine in ‘Friendship’

Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan shot to fame in Tamil Nadu after appearing in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil last year, that was hosted by Kamal Haasan. The youngster got noticed for her spunk, and her arc with housemate Kavin on the show made the duo household names. Though ultimately Mugen Rao won the season, Losliya was one of the most talked-about contestants during the course of the show.

Though there were reports that she would debut with actor Aari in another film, now it has been announced that her first official signing would be in former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s debut Tamil film, Friendship.

Friendship is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar who earlier made Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi. This comes as a huge break for the TV star who will hope to follow in the footsteps of former Bigg Boss stars such as Yashika and Oviya, who made it big after their stints on the reality show.

Friendship is jointly produced by JPR and Stalin. The rest of the cast and crew details will be announced soon.