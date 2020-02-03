Movies

‘Bigg Boss’ Losliya Mariyanesan is Harbhajan Singh’s heroine in ‘Friendship’

more-in

The reality TV star will make her film debut with the former Indian cricketer on screen

Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan shot to fame in Tamil Nadu after appearing in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil last year, that was hosted by Kamal Haasan. The youngster got noticed for her spunk, and her arc with housemate Kavin on the show made the duo household names. Though ultimately Mugen Rao won the season, Losliya was one of the most talked-about contestants during the course of the show.

Though there were reports that she would debut with actor Aari in another film, now it has been announced that her first official signing would be in former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s debut Tamil film, Friendship.

Friendship is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar who earlier made Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi. This comes as a huge break for the TV star who will hope to follow in the footsteps of former Bigg Boss stars such as Yashika and Oviya, who made it big after their stints on the reality show.

Friendship is jointly produced by JPR and Stalin. The rest of the cast and crew details will be announced soon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
cricket
Indian cinema
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 7:06:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bigg-boss-losliya-mariyanesan-is-harbhajan-singhs-heroine-in-friendship/article30727139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY