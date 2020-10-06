Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli wants to work with Vijay Sethupathi after reality show

The ‘Kanchana 3’ star is currently a contestant on the Hindi show hosted by Salman Khan

It’s been barely three days, and Nikki Tamboli has already emerged as one of the most exciting contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

One of the few south actors to make it to the Hindi version of the contest, Nikki is popular in the Telugu and Tamil film industries —but the Aurangabad native now wants to captivate audiences up north and has Bollywood on her mind.

The model-turned-actor made her debut in the 2019 Telugu horror-comedy Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, directed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar, which was a remake of the Tamil hit Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. Nikki then went on to make her Tamil debut in the same genre with the blockbuster Kanchana 3 alongside Lawrence. She also starred in the Telugu thriller Thippara Meesam.

Speaking to us just before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Nikki says that when the opportunity to be part of the show came her way, she just couldn’t pass up on it. “It was a great chance to show viewers who I really am. I’m a really bubbly, talkative person who loves to make fun of others and keep everyone laughing. I want the audiences to keep looking out for “that attractive girl” who takes on all the tasks and keeps entertaining them,” she says.

But considering she’s more well-known in south India, didn’t she want to go on the Telugu or Tamil Bigg Boss shows? “I’ve never really planned anything in my career, and just taken the chances as they came my way. I like to think of myself as destiny’s child! I’m sure people down south also check out the Hindi version.”

Nikki is most excited about interacting with host Salman Khan on a weekly basis, confessing that she’s a massive fan of the Bollywood superstar: “I haven’t been able to sleep before entering the house; I’m that thrilled to share the same stage as him. It’s an absolute dream come true.”

Adding that she has no regrets about missing out on films for the three months when she’s inside the Bigg Boss house, Nikki also says that she feels perfectly safe on the show during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “Every safety measure has been taken, and I know I’m in good hands. The important thing for an actor or performer is to get constant visibility; now with films being stalled, this is the perfect opportunity for us to impress audiences every day. After the show, I will make my Bollywood debut, and down south, I really hope I get a chance to work with Vijay Sethupathi sir.”