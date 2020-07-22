‘Big Little Lies’, ‘The Sopranos’ and 10 other HBO Originals to check out on Disney+ Hotstar

‘Sopranos’ and ‘Big Little Lies’: Among HBO’s best

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’ aside, a range of acclaimed dramas and mini-series could make for inspired viewing during this pandemic

With the steady influx of new dramas and comedies coming in on multiple platforms, it’s easy to miss out on decades of superlative content that already exist, well before terms like ‘streaming’ and ‘binge-watching’ became commonplace. With the Golden Age of television well and truly upon us, it is definitely difficult to resist the allure of new arrivals, especially with FOMO reaching an all-time high during the pandemic.

However, keeping aside the shiny new objects for a while lets us focus on some of the greatest true-blue dramas that span multiple genres and have amassed generations of fans. Several of these fantastic must-watches are HBO Originals, which are currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

There are several obvious new picks which enjoy feverish fan following, such as Game of Thrones (of course), Westworld, Watchmen, The Newsroom, Girls, Euphoria (Zendaya’s criminally-underrated drama) and I Know This Much Is True. However, the platform offers so much more to delve into, with some of the best mini-series as well as long-running sagas to catch up on.

Here are some of the best HBO Originals currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar:

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David stars as... Larry David, living the good life out in Los Angeles and stumbling through one faux-pas after another.

Cast: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines

True Blood

Telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse encounters a strange new supernatural world when she meets mysterious Bill, a southern Louisiana gentleman and vampire.

Cast: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård

Sharp Objects

Based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name, this series tells the story of reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteen girls, following a stay in a psychiatric hospital.

Cast: Amy Adams, Eliza Scanlen, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina

Six Feet Under

Laced with irony and dark situational humour, Six Feet Under approaches the subject of death through the eyes of the Fisher family, who owns and operates a funeral home in Los Angeles.

Cast: Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause, Lauren Ambrose, Frances Conroy

The Sopranos

New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano deals with personal and professional issues in his home and business life that affect his mental state, leading him to seek professional psychiatric counselling.

Cast: James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Bracco

Entourage

Entourage gives you a look at the day-to-day life of Hollywood up-and-comer Vincent Chase, whose agent, brother, and friends help him navigate the ins and outs of film-stardom.

Cast: Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Connolly

Barry

The comedy-satire Barry follows an awkward but talented hitman who decides he wants to become an actor, with hilarious results.

Cast: Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg

Succession

Succession is a saga of a rich and powerful American media family and their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their aging father begins to step back from the company.

Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook

Chernobyl

Chernobyl dramatises the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and of the sacrifices made to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.

Cast: Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson, Jessie Buckley

True Detective

A bizarre murder brings together three law-enforcement officers and a career criminal, each of whom must navigate a web of conspiracy and betrayal in the scorched landscapes of California in this anthology crime drama series.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Mahershala Ali, Colin Farrell

Big Little Lies

The critically-accalaimed drama mini-series follows the lives of three urban mothers with young children, and a dramatic event that changes things forever in their community.

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep

Silicon Valley

In the high-tech gold rush of modern Silicon Valley, the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.

Cast: Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener, Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani