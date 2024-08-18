‘Big Dawgs’ rapper Hanumankind’s first look from Aashiq Abu’s ‘Rifle Club’ out

Rapper Hanumankind’s sensational hit ‘Big Dawgs’ continues to be the talk of the town, and now, the makers of Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu’s upcoming film Rifle Club have unveiled the first look of the rapper from the film.

The poster features the Kerala-origin, Bengaluru-based rapper as his character, Bheera, wielding a gun in his hand.

Rifle Club stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath, and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. The film has a script written by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Nair and Sharaf-Suhas; notably, this is a reunion between Dileesh, Syam and Aashiq, the team behind the acclaimed Mayaanadhi.

The cast of the film also features Darshana Rajendran, Win C, The Baby Jean, Vishnu Agasthya, Surabhi Lakshmi, Ramzan Muhammed, Vijayaraghavan and Unimaya Prasad.

Rex Vijayan has composed the music. Apart from writing and directing, Aashiq has also served as the cinematographer. Rifle Club is Produced by Aashiq Abu and co-produced by Vincent Vadakkan and Vishal Vincent Tony under the banner of OPM Cinemas.