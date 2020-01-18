‘Big Brother’ movie review: Excruciatingly predictable superstar outing

Writing the kind of lines no one else would even have imagined is a dream for anyone who has picked up the pen. Big Brother, written and directed by Siddique, is filled with such lines, placed in situations where one would never imagine them.

Big Brother Starring: Mohanlal,Arbaaz Khan, Honey Rose

Direction: Siddique

The best of the lot comes early on, when Satchidanandan (Mohanlal) comes out of jail after 24 long years. One would expect an emotional sequence on seeing his younger brother Manu (Sarjano Khalid), who fought a long battle for his release, waiting outside eagerly. But, the very first thing Manu says is: “Oh brother! How handsome you are!” Even considering the fact that it is mandatory to praise the looks and intelligence of the superstars in all their films, this was quite an absurd placement of that customary line.

If that sequence was not enough, we are taken to the next one where the whole family is waiting for him at home, to break into a tacky dance song. An attempt is made to create some humour with his awkwardness in dealing with social situations, conditioned by years behind bars, a topic that should have been portrayed sensitively. These and the latter attempts at humour by the protagonist’s sidekicks evoke only boredom.

Superhuman too?

Not that the ‘serious’ part is any better.

While Satchidanandan plans to settle down to a peaceful life with his family, he is forced to get involved in many a conflict, after an IPS officer (Arbaaz Khan) launches a hunt against the drug mafia.

The twist in the tale is so evident for anyone who has watched the trailer, except of course for Satchidanandan, who gets it only at the end. The rest of us have to endure almost three hours of sheer agony, to be shown that big reveal, which we had known right from the beginning. Even diehard fans of Mohanlal would find it hard to get excited by even a single sequence in Big Brother.