When silence speaks louder

02 April 2019 11:53 IST

Big B lends his voice to city-based director Manu Nag’s short film, White

Most of us were fascinated with Amitabh Bachchan’s performance in the film Black, where he works with a young girl who is sight and hearing impaired. Now, Big B lends his voice to a short film White, directed by Bengaluru boy Manu Nag. The film talks about eye donation.

Though Manu has worked as an associate director for many films in the Malayalam film industry, this is his debut as a director. The six-minute film, which stars Priyamani and a dog named Rocky, is produced by S Rajashekar and Sijijayadevan is DOP.

“I thought about the concept for White in 2016. I had also watched many Korean short films and that made me think that this medium has an audience and a massive reach. I decided to write the script of White. I had done a few films with Priyamani and worked with her in Yograj Bhat’s Kannada film Dana Kayonu. One day, I narrated the story to her and she agreed to act in my film. That boosted my confidence.”

Next on Manu’s bucket list was to make a film that would “reach people beyond Karnataka. No matter how short, I wanted to make my film in style and launch in a big way. I also wanted it to appeal to all. So, I stuck to a no-dialogue format using only the visual medium to communicate. The only voice you will hear is the voice over,” explains Manu, who shares how Amitabh Bachchan came to be a part of White. “Having him do the voice over is a dream come true. I wanted a voice and a face that would appeal to the nation and thought of Amitabh sir. I had no way to reach out to him and wondered if he will even agree to work with a nobody like me.”

The music director of White, Lovv Mehta, who hails from Mumbai, played Santa and made Manu’s dream come true. “Lovv’s friend is close to Mr Bachchan and through him I was invited to Mumbai. Mr. Bachchan heard out the concept, script and took a copy of it. After 15 days, I received his audio. He had gone to a studio on his own, recorded his voice and sent it across. I was bowled over and literally did somersaults,” beams a happy Manu.

Big B speaks in Hindi in the film and it has a social message about eye donation. “When people like him back small projects like mine, the visibility and reach is immense.”

Manu was born and brought up in Bengaluru and studied commerce in Basaveshwara College. “When I was studying, my professors asked me to read The Hindu. Today, I can not believe I am being written about in the same paper that I read as a student!”

Coming from a “middle class family, I always dreamt of making films, but steered clear of the field as I did not have a strong financial backing. Today, making a film has also become a reality,” smiles Manu, who soon plans to make a full-length feature film.

Manu released White at Karnataka Chalanachitra Kalavidara Sangha on March 30 with actor Radhika Pandit doing the honours. The film is now available on Lahari YouTube Channel.