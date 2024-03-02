GIFT a SubscriptionGift
biffes 2024 Artificial Intelligence in cinema: Boon or bane?

In a discussion on AI and its impact on filmmaking at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2024, experts Sanath P.C. and Chaitanya Hegde delve on the positives and negatives of the rapid growth of technology

March 02, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Fans at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) in Bengaluru on March 1, 2024.

Fans at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) in Bengaluru on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Imagine Puttanna Kanagal’s Ranganayaki being made in Hindi, set in a modern context.

“ChatGPT, gave me several options to adapt this Kannada classic in Hindi,” said Chaitanya Hegde, while speaking at the session titled “Possible Impact of AI on Filmmaking and Screenwriting”, on the third day of the 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) in Bengaluru on March 2.

Chaitanya, co-founder of Tulsea, a strategic media and content management company representing writers, actors, and producers, said that ChatGPT — the free-to-use AI program — is changing the dynamics of film writing. “Only a few film institutes in India train students in screenwriting. So, for a youngster without access to formal training, ChatGPT comes in handy in finalising a concept and writing a film based on a particular budget. As for an experienced scriptwriter, he can now solve the common problem of writer’s block by using this technology,” he explained.

Sanath P.C., senior visual effects supervisor, said that AI has changed the visual language and the rules of film editing too. “Technology has to be used to solve a filmmaker’s problems,” he said.

But will technology then stop filmmakers from creating original content? “Originality is subjective,” said Sanath.

Chaitanya added, “A writer can use life experience to enhance a script. It’s hard to expect complete nuance and subtext from an AI tool.”

Even if AI makes the job of a VFX supervisor easy, it’s important for technicians to stay creative. “AI has brought unpredictability to filmmaking. It’s important to adapt to the development of technology. At the same time, a filmmaker must use AI tools to increase his imagination. We are only manipulating technology. We aren’t creating it,” Sanath said.

Writers in danger?

On the relevance of writers in the future, Chaitanya responded that writers aren’t in danger and mentioned Hollywood writers’ victory over AI following a long strike.

The session also gave the gathering a glimpse of Sora, the AI model that creates realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions. Responding to the Sora videos, which showed AI-generated people with impressive expressions and lip sync, a budding actor said he was worried about his future.

“It is indeed a worrying aspect for actors,” admitted Chaitanya, while Sanath playfully quipped that Sora would remind actors to be on their toes.

Concerns around deepfake

The panelists also spoke about the other areas of concern involving AI by pointing out the controversies around deepfake videos. “We might soon see government intervention and law enforcement to handle such situations,” said Chaitanya.

