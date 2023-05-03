ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer of ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’, starring Sunil and Vennela Kishore, out

May 03, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

The Telugu comedy also stars Srinivas Reddy and Dhanraj and is directed by Yalamanda Charan

The Hindu Bureau

Sunil in ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’ | Photo Credit: @AdityaMusicIndia/YouTube

The trailer of the Telugu comedy Bhuvana Vijayam, headlined by an ensemble cast, is out. Starring Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, and Dhanraj, the film is directed by debutant Yalamanda Charan.

ALSO READ
Bellamkonda Sreenivas on ‘Chatrapathi’ remake: This is our tribute to SS Rajamouli

In what seems to be an interesting plot, we see in the trailer two messengers of Yama coming to take a person to hell. It turns out that they have instead taken him into a movie office. That’s not it as the messengers also wait for the death of another person. Though predominantly a comedy, the film seems to have a touch of suspense as well.

ALSO READ: ‘Agent’ movie review: An excruciating snoozefest that only leaves you annoyed

Bhuvana Vijayam, produced by P Uday Kiran and V Srikanth, is set to release on May 12. The film’s score and music are from Sekhar Chandra. Sai is the director of photography while Chota K Prasad is the editor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US