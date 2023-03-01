ADVERTISEMENT

Bhushan Kumar announces 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee

March 01, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Mumbai

The horror comedy, billed as a ‘family entertainer’, will be released in theatres on Diwali next year

PTI

Kartik Aaryan in the announcement video for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ | Photo Credit: Youtube/T-Series

Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan are set to reunite for the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, production banner T-Series announced on Wednesday.

The horror comedy, billed as a ‘family entertainer’, will be released in theatres on Diwali next year.

"After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of ‘haveli’ will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise," the makers said in a press note.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

T-Series also shared a teaser announcement where Aryan’s character says in Hindi, “Did you think the story was over. Doors are shut so that they can be opened one day.” The scene then cuts to Aryan sitting on a rocking chair in a dark room and singing ‘Aami je tomar’.

"'Main atmaon se sirf baat nahi karta. Aatmaen mere andar aa bhi jaati hain'" (I just don't talk to spirits, sometimes they possess me too)," his character teases.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Directed by Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022 amassing over Rs 250 crore in box-office collections. It starred Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US