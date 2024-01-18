ADVERTISEMENT

Bhumi Pednekar to headline investigative drama film ‘Bhakshak’

January 18, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will premiere on Netflix on February 9

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘Bhakshak’

ALSO READ
‘Thank You For Coming’ movie review: Bhumi Pednekar steers a preachy, confused comedy

Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar will feature in Netflix’s new investigative drama film, Bhakshak.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak follows the journey of Vaishali Singh (Bhumi), an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

According to the makers, the film is inspired by true events. It is directed by Pulkit and written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath.

ALSO READ
Bhumi Pednekar on her first boutique hotel, Kaia in Goa, slow living and disruptive tech

“Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change,” director Pulkit shares. “I’m looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhakshak will premiere on Netflix on February 9, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US