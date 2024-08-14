GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter to star in Netflix series ‘The Royals’

Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman will also feature in the series, to be directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana

Published - August 14, 2024 12:59 pm IST

PTI
Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘The Royals’.

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘The Royals’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/X

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter are set to feature in an upcoming series, titled The Royals, which will also mark the return of Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman. Created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, The Royals is a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series, a press release stated.

Bhumi Pednekar on ‘Bhakshak’ and being a dependable performer for women-centric films

The series, which is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, hails from streaming service Netflix and marks its first collaboration with Pritish Nandy Communications.

"When an entitled Prince Charming meets a startup whiz, it's inevitable that they will bump heads! Will their ambitions collide, two worlds clash, or even spark a surprising romance?" read the official description of the show.

The Royals will also feature Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny. The series is written by Neha Veena Sharma.

Aman, known for starring in many hits films in the 1970s and 1980s such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharam Veer, The Great Gambler, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Qurbani and Dostana, will make a special appearance in the series.

ALSO READ:Watch | Ishaan Khatter and team on ‘Pippa’: Patriotism is not about hating somebody else

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Netflix family and partner with them to take our tell on a girl-meets-boy, the classic maharaja (king) and aamkumari (commoner) tale, to a global audience," said Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

