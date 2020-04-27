Bhumi Pedenkar to help people tackle ‘emotional eating’ during lockdown

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar will share health and nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating during the novel coronavirus lockdown.

“I have always strived to lead a balanced lifestyle and believed in the synergy of how nutrition, what we eat directly impacts our health and fitness. This lockdown, though extremely challenging for all of us because it has changed how we live life and exist, is also impacting our minds and that can throw off diet and nutrition in a big way,” said Bhumi, who will initiate the effort with her nutritionist.

“What we eat has a lot to do with how we feel — it’s connected and it’s mostly emotional. This will create health and fitness issues and I want to share with everyone my nutrition journey through COVID-19 and I hope that people will find this useful.”

The actress has maintained a routine and stuck to her nutritious way of life all through the coronavirus pandemic. She credits her nutritionist Dr. Siddhant for her fit body and will be doing a live chat with him to share health and nutrition tips to everyone.

“I have ensured that I’m mobile, I have been working out, I’m on a nutrition rich diet and I have not resorted to binge and junk eating. My nutritionist Dr. Siddhant is a genius and has a wealth of knowledge which has helped me shape my life. I want him to share his knowledge with as many people as possible because he has kept me going despite the lockdown challenges,” she said.

On the professional front, Bhumi will next be seen in the films “Durgavati” and “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare”.