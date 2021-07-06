‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ to premiere August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar

The film is billed as a true story of bravery, patriotism and determination set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War

“Bhuj: The Pride of India”, starring Ajay Devgn, will be released on the Independence Day weekend on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The film is billed as a “true story” of bravery, patriotism and determination set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

“Bhuj” is slated to be released on the streamer on August 13.

The period war-action movie follows IAF Squadron Leader and then Bhuj airport in-charge Vijay Karnik, played by Devgn, who reconstructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect the country.

The official account of Disney+ Hotstar VIP shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

“Catch the true story of courage, valor and victory of 1971. The Greatest Battle ever fought. #BHUJThePrideofIndia streaming from Aug 13th on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” the tweet read. “Bhuj” also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

The film is directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, along with Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah and Pooja Bhavoria.

It is presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi under the banner of Select Media Holdings LLP.