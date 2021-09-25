Movies

‘Bhramam’ teaser: Prithviraj stars in Malayalam remake of ‘Andhadhun’

The Hindu Net Desk 25 September 2021 13:57 IST
Updated: 25 September 2021 14:47 IST

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the thriller premieres October 7 on Amazon Prime Video

Ahead of the launch of Bhramam, Amazon Prime Video today unveiled a teaser of the film that is headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and also stars Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles. In the teaser, Prithviraj, a pianist, is seen paving a way for himself in a world filled with twists and turns, facing several obstacles. Raashi plays the role of the musician’s love interest in the film.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

A remake of the Hindi hit Andhadhun, this Malayalam remake Bhramam highlights the life of a pianist. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with the stellar background score composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Advertising
Advertising

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer for the film, the Malayalam rendition/remake is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios. Bhramam premieres on Amazon Prime Video in India on October 7.

 

Comments
More In Movies
Hindi cinema
Malayalam cinema
Read more...