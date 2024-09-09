GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Bhooth Bangla': Akshay Kumar announces new film with Priyadarshan after 14 years

Akshay and Priyadarshan have also worked in several hit comedies such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘De Dana Dan’, and 'Bhagam Bhag’

Published - September 09, 2024 11:34 am IST

PTI
A poster for ‘Bhooth Bangla’

A poster for ‘Bhooth Bangla’ | Photo Credit: X/Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday announced that he is set to join forces with frequent collaborator and director Priyadarshan for his new film Bhooth Bangla, which will be released in 2025.

The actor, who was last seen in the August 15 release Khel Khel Mein, shared the update on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

It is yesterday once more as nostalgia overwhelms the Bollywood box-office

A horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. Their last feature film was 2010's political satire "Khatta Meetha".

"Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years.

"This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic! #BhoothBangla (sic)" Akshay captioned the film's announcement motion poster on Instagram.

Akshay and Priyadarshan have also worked in several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Bhagam Bhag.

Actor Vikas Sethi of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ fame dies of cardiac arrest

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with Cape of Good Films.

Akshay is also attached as a producer on the film along with Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Vikaas Baali serve as co-producers.

