‘Bhoot Police’: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in multi-starrer

The horror-comedy is directed by ‘Ragini MMS’ filmmaker Pavan Kirpalani

After it was announced that horror-comedy Bhoot Police would star Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as the leads, now Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of the Hindi film as well. The project was originally announced with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Saif and Arjun are speculated to play ‘ghostbusters’ in the movie, that could be inspired from the original Hollywood classic.

Bhoot Police is being directed by Ragini MMS filmmaker Pavan Kirpalani, and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The shooting for the horror-comedy is reported to begin by the end of 2020, once the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eased.