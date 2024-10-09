‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s film promises chills and laughter as Vidya Balan teams up with Madhuri Dixit

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3have released the film’s trailer. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the horror-comedy is directed by Aneez Bazmee.

The third instalment of the franchise, from the T-Series Films banner, is set to hit the screens on November 1, 2024. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani and co-produced by Shiv Chanana, will clash with Rohit Shetty’s star-studded Singham Again at the box office.

In the new film, Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba goes on a new adventure as he faces off against two women posing as the terrifying Manjulika, essayed by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Vidya Balan reprises the famous role 17 years after the first part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Triptii Dimri essays Kartik Aaryan’s romantic interest in the latest movie.

The film promises chills and laughter, with Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar rounding off the cast. Aakash Kaushik has written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the movie. Manu Anand is the cinematographer. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also directed by Aneez Bazmee, was one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

