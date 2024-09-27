ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan faces off against Vidya Balan’s Manjulika

Published - September 27, 2024 01:20 pm IST

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ heralds Vidya Balan’s dramatic return to the franchise after her memorable performance in the 2007 original

Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan in the teaser of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/T-Series

The highly-anticipated teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was unveiled on Friday, September 27, marking the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic character Manjulika. Directed by Anees Bazmee, who helmed the previous instalment, this latest chapter features Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba, a ghost hunter tasked with confronting Manjulika. The teaser opens with the haunting notes of "Ami Je Tomar," heralding Vidya's dramatic return to the franchise after her memorable performance in the original film released in 2007.

Kartik Aaryan shares poster of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, confirms release date

The preview showcases a nod to one of the first film's most chilling scenes, where Manjulika lifted a bed with her bare hands. In this instalment, she is seen lifting a heavy chair, screaming with intensity as she tries to break free from her confines .Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, makes a dramatic entrance, questioning, "Kya Laga tha kahani Khatam hogayi? (Did you think the story was over?)"

The teaser offers a glimpse of an enraged Manjulika striving to escape from her dungeon, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation. Prior to the teaser release, the filmmakers teased fans with an intriguing poster depicting a haunted palace and silhouettes of ghosts overtaking a dark sky.In a post on Instagram, Aaryan wrote, "Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika...Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali," igniting excitement for the film's release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release during Diwali, 2024.

